Man, 41, found dead on chair with wound in Fyzabad

News

A 41-year-old man was found dead in a seated position with a wound to the chest, at a friend’s home in Fyzabad, on Sunday night.

The police named the deceased as Anil Alladin of South Oropouche.

A report said he was liming at a bar in Fyzabad on Sunday when he told people that he was going to visit a friend.

The friend, of Pepper Village, alerted a man that at around 10.24 pm, he found Alladin sitting on a chair unresponsive at his home. He appeared to have had a stab wound to the chest, but there was no visible blood.

Ambulance personnel were alerted, as well as the police. Fyzabad and Homicide Bureau Region III police responded and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.