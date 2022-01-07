Man, 34, found dead in Tobago

Tobago

Homicide officers in Tobago are continuing investigations into a the death of a man whose body was found on Thursday.

Police reports said around midday on Thursday, a passer-by was walking on Belmont Road, Hope Village when he stumbled upon the body of an African male lying on the bank of the river dressed in a black pants and black T-shirt.

The police were contacted and responded with the District Medical Officer, who visited and pronounced the man. dead, He ordered the body removed to the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary for a forensic post-mortem examination.

The body was identified at the mortuary as 34-year-old Rawle Larry Joseph by his girlfriend, who last saw him on Tuesday.