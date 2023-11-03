Man, 29, stabbed to death near Princes Town market

News

Shaqueal Henry –

A fight in Princes Town on Thursday night between two men ended in the stabbing death of one and the other on the run from the police.

The police said the victim was Shaqueal Keston Henry, 29, of Glenroy Settlement in Princes Town.

Reports are at around 7.15 pm, PCs Ali and Dennis responded to a report of a fight at Cacique Street, also known as Market Street, near the public market and saw the barebacked victim clad in three-quarter pants on the ground. He had multiple stab wounds and was smeared with blood as onlookers gathered around.

The police took him to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where Dr Seejattan pronounced him dead at 7.40 pm.

His relatives were alerted, and his mother, Kesia Burton, went to the facility and identified the body.

Newsday learned that he worked as a plumber and previously lived in Tobago with his father. He returned to Trinidad a few weeks ago.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and Southern Division police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The suspect remained at large up to Friday.

Investigations are ongoing.