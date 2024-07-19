Man, 21, found dead in Aripo

News

File photo –

The body of Brandon Bruce, 21, was found in Aripo on Thursday morning.

Police said around 11.35am on July 18 they received a report of a body being found and went to Smithfield Road, Aripo.

The undertakers found Bruce’s body in a pond. Police said it was in an early state of decomposition. His head was in a plastic bag covered with silver duct tape and he appeared to have a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was found barebacked, with a sheet wrapped around his waist and with black underwear pulled down to his feet.

Police investigations said Bruce was dropped off at the house where he stayed in Aripo by his mother on July 16 around 7.30pm.

Around 5.30am on July 17 his mother tried to contact him numerous time on his cell phone but was unsuccessful.

She went to the house later that day and found the couch Bruce slept on overturned and blood on the floor and wall.

She contacted the Arima Police Station.

Speaking at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday, his relatives described him as loving, hard-working young man who did not drink, smoke or party.