Mamoral man shot dead, left at side of road

A 32-year-old man of Mamoral, Central Trinidad was found dead on Christmas morning by a passer-by on Le Khom Road.

Police said the passer-by was on his way to visit a friend around 7.30 am when he saw the body a man later identified as Ricky Phillip at the side of the road. He called the E999 police service.

Police said Phillip had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his face.

Phillip, police said, was from the area, but he had no fixed address.

Homicide Bureau Region III and Gran Couva police are investigating.

