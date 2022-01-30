A Maloney woman was shot in her leg while inside her apartment on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 43-year-old woman was in her apartment on Building 16, Maloney Gardens, at around 3.10 pm when she heard gunshots outside.

She then felt a burning behind her left leg and realised she was bleeding.

Residents helped take the woman to the Arima Hospital.

Maloney police and Northern Division crime scene investigators went to the area where they found six spent shells.

Hours later in an unrelated incident, a man’s house in Cumuto was shot at.

Police said the 38-year-old man was in his house on the Cumuto Main Road, at around 11.11 pm when he heard gunshots and glass breaking.

On checking he saw two window panes broken and several bullet holes on the wall outside.

Cumuto police went to the area where they found 11 spent shells.

The post Maloney woman shot by stray bullet appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.