Maloney taxi driver killed

News

Damien Danclair

A Maloney PH taxi driver was killed early on Monday morning.

Police said at about 1.20am Damien Danclair, 39, of Building Seven, Maloney Gardens, was liming in the carpark with others when he was shot.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and later found Danclair on the ground bleeding. He was taken to the Arima District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Danclair was not known to them to be involved in any criminal activities.So far, they have no motive for his killing.