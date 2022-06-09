Maloney shopkeeper screams, scares off bandit

News

File photo.

A 52-year-old woman was able to avoid being robbed after she screamed, frightening off a bandit at her Maloney businessplace on Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman was at her mini mart on Dove Drive, Maloney, at around 10.45 am when a man entered the shop and pointed a gun at her before announcing a robbery.

The woman began screaming for help as the man ran away into a silver Nissan Tiida that was parked nearby before driving off.

No items were stolen.

Maloney police are continuing enquiries.