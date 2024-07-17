Maloney man to stand trial for wounding, gun-related offences

News

A 24-year-old man from Maloney who was shot and wounded in 2021 has been committed to stand trial at the next sitting of the Port of Spain Assizes Court on a charge of shooting and wounding a fellow resident with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Jeremy Mitchell faced Master Shabaana Shah via a virtual hearing in the High Court in Arima on July 16, also charged with having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition to endanger lives.

The charges stemmed from a shooting at Maloney Gardens on June 21, 2021, that left fellow resident Ronaldo Sammy wounded.

The day after, Mitchell and another man were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the district. Mitchell was admitted to the Arima Hospital.

Attorney Adelia Jordan represented Mitchell, while attorney Ian Caldeira was the state prosecutor.

Several witness statements, as well as a medical report, were tendered into evidence.

After tendering the statements from police, including Insp Green and WPC Horsford, as well as the virtual complainant (Sammy) and other civilians, the prosecutor said a prima facie case was formed.

Shah later upheld the submission, saying there was sufficient evidence for the accused to stand trial.

The master noted that no no-case submission was filed on behalf of the accused.

Jordan told the court that the accused would be relying on the testimony of his sister (alibi witness), who he said was with him at the time of the shooting.

Jordan applied for bail, saying her client had injuries on his chest and both feet and, while in custody, has been in extreme pain and discomfort.

He is unmarried and does not have any children. He lives with his sister. The court heard that the relevant documents for an ankle monitor bracelet were submitted, in case it becomes a bail condition.

The attorney added that Mitchell was not a flight risk as he does not have a passport and was willing to abide by any bail conditions. Jordan also said he had previous convictions.

Looking at documents before her, the master said bail was granted to the accused, but he could not secure it. A variation application was made in the high court, but a judge revoked the bail after concerns were raised about the possibility of the accused committing offences while on bail.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted, citing the nature and seriousness of the offences. He said Mitchell has two previous convictions— a 2018 robbery with violence in which he served three years with hard labour and a 2017 case for having marijuana in which he was placed on a bond.

Caldeira also said Sammy lives in the same area as Mitchell.

The attorney also expressed concerns about the possibility of Mitchell committing offences while on bail.

The master ordered an updated director’s report from the electronic monitoring unit to be present at the next court hearing on August 13 to consider Mitchell’s suitability for bail.

Shah also noted the length of time spent in custody and Mitchell’s health concerns.