Maloney man one of two shot dead in 24 hours

News

TESFA SUTHERLAND

Maloney man who escaped death two years ago was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Tesfa Sutherland of Building 6, Maloney Gardens, was chased by his killers, cornered and shot dead at about 2 pm. He died near Building 9.

In a telephone interview with Newsday, Sutherland’s aunt Marsha Thomas said Sutherland had survived two years ago when someone was shooting “wild wild” and Sutherland was hit.

She said he was like “any other young man,” was helpful to his mother and very loving.

He had left home to visit a female friend in Building 9 before he was killed, she said.

Sutherland’s aunt blamed the community for his death, saying many young men, especially those of African descent, fall prey to gang violence, and those who refuse to join are also killed. She could not say if that was the case with Sutherland, who earlier this year was cleared of a robbery charge.

“I don’t know what was the reason he was killed,” she said.

Sutherland was one of two men killed between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that at about 7.25 pm on Tuesday, Cpl Beharry and PC Johnson responded to a report of gunshots at Sunshade Grocery along the Valencia Old Road, Valencia and found two men being attended to.

Police said Michael “TC” Trancoso, 26, who lived on the same compound as the grocery, and Calvin Lopez, 29, of Alexander Street, Valencia, were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Trancoso was declared dead at about 7.49 pm. Lopez remains in a critical condition.