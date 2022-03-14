Malabar man shot at by bandits

News

File photo

A 51-year-old Malabar man was shot at by bandits after checking on his car on Sunday night.

Police said the man was at home on the corner of Roland Cleveland and Lennox Yearwood Expressway in Malabar at around 9 pm when he heard his dog barking outside.

On checking he saw seven men lingering near his Honda Civic in the yard and called on them to leave.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot at the man twice before running away.

A relative who was inside the house called the police, who went to the scene and found two spent shells.

Malabar police are continuing enquiries.