Malabar man, 64, shot dead at home

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 64-year-old Malabar man early on Monday morning.

Police said a relative of the victim heard gunshots at the house on Semp Avenue, at around 4.30 am and on checking saw Selwyn Seales bleeding on the road.

The relative called an ambulance which took Seales to the Arima Hospital where he was declared dead at around 7.03 am.

Police from the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol and the Arima CID went to the scene with officers of the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) and found five spent shells.

Police sources could not give a motive for the elderly man’s murder. Detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.