Makamillon, producer, promoter, now politician: ‘Focus on Alibocus’

Entertainer John Michael Alibocus,the UNC candidate for Marabella West. –

Popular artiste, music producer, promoter, and entrepreneur John Michael Alibocus has fulfilled one of his mother’s dying wishes by throwing his hat into the political ring.

Alibocus, popularly known as Makamillon, The Great White and Makaveli, is contesting the Marabella West seat under a UNC ticket in the upcoming local government election on August 14.

Makamillion is a play on words to mean “make a million.” He said as a boy, he dreamt of making at least a million dollars.

The 39-year-old resident from San Fernando recalled that his mother Gail Attong-Alibocus, envisioned him in the political arena. She died about ten years ago from cancer.

“When she was on her last, she told me she saw me be a star and that I would do good in politics. Those were her last words to me before she died. She taught me always to love unconditionally,” Alibocus told Newsday.

“Mum said she would be there for me every step of the way. She also promised to make me the star I was supposed to be. Half an hour later, she died. Now that she died, she is everywhere.”

Alibocus reminisced that she had also asked him to look after his older brother and their grandmother and to always be there for them.

He said he had fulfilled all three wishes as he was there with his grandmother Semoy Attong until her death in April 2020.

He praised his mother, adding that he wanted to make her proud and continue her legacy.

“I am carrying the Alibocus name to a higher height, that is why my campaign’s slogan is ‘Focus on Alibocus.’ It is in memory of my mother. Mum was a religious and spiritual person who always served the community,” Alibocus said.

“She helped underprivileged people. She would go to churches and distribute items.”

Alibocus said he felt the “spirit” of his mother in former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the leader of the UNC and Opposition in Parliament.

“And I knew I had to do the right thing by joining the UNC family,” Alibocus said.

One day, he hopes to become a mayor at the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC), saying it was one of his many childhood dreams.

Despite Marabella West being a PNM stronghold, Alibocus believes his chances of winning are good, considering he is a popular dancehall and soca artiste. He believes he can address many of the issues of residents working with them and other stakeholders. Alibocus said he has been campaigning vigorously and has heard the people’s cries.

He said many single mothers have not been able to feed their children, and there is an absence of fathers in homes, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

He also cited the state of the economy, infrastructural problems, and inequality in the Marabella West constituency.

He is up against the PNM’s Jameela Marryshow, the daughter of ex-councillor Jennifer Marryshow. PNM’s Michael Johnson previously held the seat.

UNC Marabella West candidate John Michael Alibocus, centre, with NTA leader Gary Griffith, third from left, former UNC chairman Jack Warner, third from right, OWTU officials and party supporters during a walkabout in Marabella on July 29. – Lincoln Holder

Alibocus added, “Many people, particularly those working with the Government or at the San Fernando City Corporation or CEPEP, say they want to stand with us but are afraid of losing their job by showing their support openly.”

“My goal is to bring ‘realness’ to politics. Some politicians are not real with the people. I come out to win.”

Before becoming a candidate for the seat, Alibocus had performed on many UNC platforms. It included a remake of Trinidad Killa’s hit “Come down from dey.”

Referring to himself as a family man, Alibocus said he manages the family’s popular Charlie’s Black Pudding at Ruth Avenue in San Fernando.

The Attong family, his great grandparents, fondly called Pa Charlie and Ma Iris Attong started the business about 100 years ago.

It was passed down to his grandparents, the late prominent San Fernandian couple Walter and Semoy Attong, and then to his late parents.

He said, “Now I am the manager of over a 100-year-old legacy. I manage the head branch in San Fernando. We have ten Charlie’s in TT.”

Alibocus said he is not the first family member to have thrown his hat in politics.

A few years ago, his uncle Wayne Attong vied for the Springvale/Paradise seat under the UNC. He did not win, and from what Alibocus was told, “that year had plenty bacchanal” which led to Attong’s defeat. Alibocus said he has been in the entertainment industry for the past 22 years during which time he formed the now-defunct dancehall group, The Millionaire Family.

The group included artistes like Orlando “Rude Boy” Octave, Father Moses, Raskal, Royal, Jahmel, Diamond Kunjal and Kerry John.

He recalled having his first party with a group called Young Execs in his early 20s.

He later formed the organisation, Makaveli Empire and has promoted over 300 events.

“There is where my campaign experience comes from. I used to go out and meet the people, giving them flyers of the events. From there, I went into managing several artistes. Now, I manage Nessa Preppy,” Alibocus said.

He has also worked with artistes like Multisymptom, Shurwayne Winchester, Swappi, Dawg E Slaughter/X-caliber International, Destra Garcia aka the Queen of Bacchanal. He has also worked with international singer Maxi Priest, managing his road tours.

Alibocus has sung many songs, including Your Body is Calling as well as Come Over (on the Swing Bounce Riddim), a collaboration with artiste Buffy.

He plans to release his latest song – Yellow is the Code Over – over the weekend. The song will be used as part of his and the UNC’s election campaign.

Alibocus holds an associate degree in business administration from the University of New Brunswick in Canada.

He said it has always been his nature to help others, something his mother instilled in him and practised in her daily life.

The entertainer recalled a near-death experience, saying he survived a shooting when he intervened and saved a woman from being raped and robbed in Diego Martin, where he was staying at the time.

Alibocus said, “I was shot twice. My brother Kees (Diffenthaller of Kes The Band) took me to the St Clair Medical Centre. I did not have a car back then, and we were supposed to go to a club together that night. I spent about three days hospitalised.”

He said he considers Diffenthaller, his brother.

Whatever the future holds, Alibocus pledged to stay true to himself, adding he would continue to serve people, be humble, and spread love. In keeping with his campaign’s slogan, he urged Marabella West residents to “focus on Alibocas” when they head to the polls next week Monday.