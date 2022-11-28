Majority of UWI staff to work remotely on Monday

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo: UWI, St Augustine Campus, North Entrance.

The University of the West Indies, St Augustine has said that the majority of its staff will work remotely on Monday owing to bad weather.

Trinidad and Tobago is currently under orange-level adverse weather and riverine flood alerts.

In a news release, UWI said the St Augustine campus will be physically closed on Monday and the only staff still required to work in-person are campus security, facilities managers, the health services unit, and workers at the halls of residence.

It added, this week is a “designated reading week” which means there should be no classes or assessments apart from the Faculty of Medical Sciences – who will host online classes.

It said the Alma Jordan and Medical Sciences libraries will open on Tuesday from 9 am-4 pm.

NewsAmericasNow.com