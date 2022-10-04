‘Main Road’ fares to go up by $1 on Princes Town-San Fernando route

News

Shane Sookoo, member of the Main Road Taxi Association shows the existing tariff (fare) sheet. It is expected that the fares will increase by $1 as of October 17. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Fares along the Naparima/Mayaro route are set to increase by $1 from October 17.

Head of the Main Road Taxi Drivers’ Association Joseph “Joey” Badree told Newsday the increases apply to commuters travelling on the Naparima/Mayaro Road, commonly called Main Road. This road runs from Princes Town to San Fernando and through several villages like Iere, Mt Stewart and Cleghorn.

“From Princes Town to Mt Stewart Village and Palmyra, up to Seegobin Trace, for instance, costs $9, and it would be increased to $10. All off-route prices would be remaining the same,” Badree said on Tuesday afternoon.

“Passengers pay an extra $3 to go off route into the different streets. At certain points off-route, they pay $5.

“We will display the new tariff (fare) sheets in vehicles about a week before it comes into effect.”

Badree said the decision to increase the fare resulted from the latest fuel-price increase as announced in the September 26 budget.

“It was also caused by high vehicle maintenance caused by extremely bad roads. The last time the fuel prices increased, we, as taxi drivers, absorbed the cost. We cannot do that this time around.”

Association member Shane Sookoo said the drivers met on Monday and agreed to the increased fare.