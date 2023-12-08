Machel to get keys to City of San Fernando

News

Machel Montano – SUREASH CHOLAI

SOCA superstar Machel Montano will receive the keys to the City of San Fernando on December 10.

They will be presented to him by mayor Robert Parris at an all-inclusive Skinner Park event, Parang in D Park, starting at 4 pm and ending at midnight.

Advertising the event on social media, Montano said he was extremely grateful for the honour.

“Your mayor has graciously offered me the keys to your amazing city and I am extremely grateful. Big shout-out to the city, for your warmth and this generosity and blessing. It means the world to me. See you there as we celebrate the spirit of the season.”

Earlier this year, Montano was given the keys to the city of Kingston, Jamaica, in recognition of his sterling iconic music career and for his positive influence on fans across the Caribbean and the globe.

As the City Month celebrations wind down and the build-up to Carnival begins, Parris told the Newsday this is all part of his plan to revitalise the city, through a focus on culture ranging from architecture to tourism.

He said this is not the only venture in which he wants to engage Montano, who now lives in the US. Parris spoke of Montano’s vision of building a school for culture in Trinidad and Tobago and said, “I will be looking to pull out all stops to get that built in the city of San Fernando.

“There are endless possibilities for San Fernando. So get ready for what San Fernando is to become.”

For the first time, he said, tourists on a cruise line which will dock in TT in March will be brought to San Fernando.

Parris said he wants to be the catalyst for this change to bring life to the city. He called on stakeholders, “to hold my hands and let us go forward under the bannerSanitas Fortis – ‘In a healthy environment we will find strength.’”

Sunday’s parang event will feature Baron, Marcia Miranda, Los Alumnos de San Juan, Rome Travis World, Major Penny, Solo Para Ti and Fonclaire Steel Orchestra.

The mayor said Christmas is still his favourite time of the year and called on citizens to reflect on their own personal accomplishments and goals and giving back to humanity.