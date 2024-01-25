Machel not too old to calypso

News

Soca superstar Machel Montano who is returning to his calypso roots this year with his song, Soul of Calypso. FILE PHOTO –

Soca superstar Machel Montano returned to the roots of his musical journey on Wednesday when he released a new song, Soul of Calypso. He also plans to take part in the judging process at the Divas Calypso Cabaret at the Little Carib on Thursday.

Montano had previously stated he would not be taking part in this year’s Carnival, as he was in the final semester of his Masters in Carnival Arts at UTT. This left many fans displeased.

Montano posted on Instagram, “Somebody say kaiso kaiso, my new song Soul of Calypso is out now! And, I will be performing tomorrow (Thursday) night live at the Little Carib Theatre.

“Big up to my brother Michael ‘Tano’ Montano for helping me to produce this musical gem.”

He acknowledged that he began his 40-plus year career with calypso.

“Calypso is where I began and I felt a real joy composing and creating this one as I thought about the roots of soca and all of the evolving forms of our music that continue to flow from the kaiso fountain. Calypso started with kalinda and cariso back in the barrack yards and has evolved to be known around the world!”

It was in 1986, that Montano – then a 12-year-old – announced himself to the entertainment world with his classic Too Young To Soca, which he sang live on the Big Stage at Dimanche Gras.

Montano said he was excited to keep exploring and trying his hand at more kaisos like Soul of Calypso.

The release of the song prompted comments on social media that the song was part of Montano’s thesis for his masters programme.

The calypso gives a condensed history of the artform of calypso and its evolution into soca music, including inputs from its beginnings in 1974, the year Montano was also born, to present day, as well as listing some of calypso’s children and cousins, and the similarities and differences between the two.

Divas founder Dr Rudolph Ottley said on Wednesday that Thursday was judging night at the tent.

“In addition to the cast of the Divas Calypso Cabaret International, Machel Montano will also be judged in his quest to be crowned Calypso Monarch of TT 2024.”

Attempts to reach Montano for comment on Wednesday were futile. His manager Nathaniel Martin said “Machel isn’t doing interviews at this time”, in response to an email from Newday.