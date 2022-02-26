Machel Montano to perform at Maha Shiv Raatri celebrations in India

News

Machel Montano in 2019. The soca star will perform at Maha Shiv Raatri celebrations in India on March 1. – FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

In celebration of a 40-year musical journey, Machel Montano will perform in what he described as the largest event in his career – the Maha Shiv Raatri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in India.

Maha Shiv Raatri is a night-long festival of meditation, music and dance.

The event is carded for March 1, from 8.30 am-8.30 pm Atlantic standard time (6 pm-6 am India standard time). It can be viewed on the MahaShivRatri 2022 livestream: https://isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/live-webstream/.

There Montano will perform new music from his label MONK music, a collaboration between himself and Marge Blackman titled Touch the Ground.

Montano said performing at this festival will be one of the most profound moments of his life. “After 40 years in the music industry, I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for this opportunity and for what it represents on a global level.”

Maha Shiv Raatri is one of the largest and most sacred festivals in India, and the gathering at Isha Yoga Centre attracted more than 120 million people, in person and online in 2021.

A release on Saturday, announcing the event said, for Montano, this event is deeply connected to his own spiritual journey, upon which he has embarked with his wife, Renee, and his manager, Che Kothari.

“For the past seven months, Montano has been in India participating in a yoga programme (Sadhanapada) at the Isha Yoga Centre, under the tutelage of Sadhguru, Yogi, mystic, and one of the most influential visionaries of our time.”

Recently Montano partnered with the Conscious Planet Save Soil movement, which is led by yoga guru Jagadish “Jaggi” Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru, to raise global awareness and encourage government policy action to revitalise the soil.

The release explained that the song Touch the Ground is a call to action for Caribbean people and the world to find ways to protect the world’s soil from further degradation.

Montano also plans to collaborate with the students of the Isha Home School in a musical performance to raise awareness of the Save Soil movement on March 5. This performance can be viewed on Montano’s Instagram.

In mid-March, the soca star will accompany Sadhguru on a series of visits to the Caribbean where they will meet with government leaders from across the region to discuss and collaborate on the Save Soil movement.