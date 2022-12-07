Luwanna Wiliams appointed acting CEO of Proven Wealth Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Luwanna Williams has been appointed Acting President and CEO of PROVEN Wealth Limited.

Williams will replace Johann Heaven, who has moved up to the role of Deputy CEO of the PROVEN Group, with a focus on the group’s Asset management, strategic planning and operations.

“The board has confidence in Luwanna being able to lead while bolstering the company’s revenue stream to deliver on the objectives and vision of performance and growth. We have seen her outstanding accomplishments in the investment banking arena and know she will make major strides in this role. We wish her the very best.” said Lisa Gomes, Chair of PROVEN Wealth Limited.

Williams brings over 16 years of experience in the local financial sector spanning the areas of investment banking, financial regulation and financial risk management.

Throughout her career in corporate finance, she has assisted companies in raising over $36 billion in capital through the local and regional debt and equity markets.

Willams holds a Master of Business Administration in Banking and Finance from the University of the West Indies, Mona and has had a stellar career in the local finance sector, having worked with JN Fund Managers Limited, Jamaica National Building Society and the Bank of Jamaica.

“I am immensely honoured to assume this new role; the PROVEN Wealth team is extremely talented and will continue to make an impact through innovation and greater access to unique products for our clients. My main goal is to lend support to the team as we continue to position the company for growth and success”, said Williams.

The leadership changes support the recent organisational shift made by PROVEN Group to leverage its head office infrastructure to fully support the businesses across the group.

