Lutchmedial: Are police investigating asylum claimant?

Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.

Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial is calling on the police to investigate claims by a TT citizen that he is seeking asylum in the UK because he is being targeted by a gang leader with alleged ties to a government minister.

She was speaking at a media conference at the Opposition Leader’s office in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

“You have an interesting and troubling story of a young man in the UK who says he’s being targeted by a gang leader who has links to a government minister. I have received and perused correspondence between the Home Office in the UK and this young man, and he names a particular person who he believes is targeting him. I was most troubled when I received this correspondence, and I want to ask the Police Commissioner if he made any effort to locate and contact this individual, and find out what has happened with the reports he said he made to the police.”

Lutchmedial said that it was mind-boggling that the person was so afraid to return to this country. She said it was also troubling that the Home Office in London was now aware that there were citizens living in fear and seeking asylum because of gang leaders allegedly linked to government ministers.