Lucky person wins $7.7m in Lotto

File photo/Roger Jacob

JUST in time for Christmas, one lucky person on Saturday night won the Lotto Plus jackpot of $7.7 million.

The winning ticket was sold at an outlet at 99 Union Village, Claxton Bay, said a statement from the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB.)

The winning numbers were: 11, 18, 20, 23 and 34, with eight as power ball and 20 as multiplier.

The NLCB said,”That means Lotto Plus starts afresh with a minimum guaranteed Jackpot of $2 million to be drawn this Wednesday!” This draw will be at 8 pm “live” on TTT.

The statement listed last Saturday’s other winners.

• No players matched five numbers with the multiplier to win $1,000,000.

• No players matched five numbers to win $50,000.

• Three players matched four numbers and the powerball with the multiplier to win $30,000 each.

• 11 players matched four numbers and the powerball to win $1,500 each.

• 35 players matched four numbers with the multiplier to win $5,000 each.

• 111 players matched four numbers to win $250 each.

• 74 players matched three numbers and the powerball with the multiplier to win $500 each.

• 354 players matched three numbers and the powerball to win $25 each.

• 804 players matched three numbers with the multiplier to win $100 each.

• 3,494 players won $5 for matching three numbers.

• 812 players matched two numbers and the powerball with the multiplier to win $10 each.

• 3,518 players won one free quick pick for matching two numbers and the powerball.