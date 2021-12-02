Lucas retains post on NAAA executive

Tobago

Durly Lucas – David Reid

DURLY LUCAS retained his position as second vice-president of the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA), following the organisation annual general meeting on Saturday.

Lucas, president of Tobago Falcons Athletic Club, who represented Team Comissiong, defeated Michelle-Alleyne Penny, who contested the position on the slate led by Dr Ian Hypolite, by a margin of 58 votes to 44.

Cuquie Melville, a practising attorney-at-law and former national athlete, was the second Tobagonian to successfully secure a position, on the national athletic body.

Melville, who vied for the position of director, was victorious via a final tally of 49-20 over Peter Campbell.

Former vice president George Comissiong, who took over the reigns of the NAAA, after the resignation of Ephraim Serrette in February, will serve a full three-year term as president.

In the vote for president, Comissiong received the support of 62 delegates as compared to 37 for Hypolite. Comissiong’s slate also made a clean sweep of the 11 positions on the executive.

Former president and treasurer of the Tobago Athletic Committee (TAC), Arlon Morrison and Soren Bishop, were not successful in their bid for the post of directors, on the national body.

Morrison, coach of Kaizen Panthers Athletic Club, received 28 votes while 20 ballots were counted for Bishop, who is the coach at Mercury Athletic Club.

Lucas, who has been on the NAAA executive for 15 years, said he had no doubt about the final outcome of the elections.

“The work we have done in the previous term, and the campaign we ran, the result was expected,” he said.

Lucas, the pioneer of the popular Falcon Games in Tobago, added, “while my role is primarily the development of athletics in Trinidad and Tobago.”

According to Lucas, “I am looking forward to a good relationship with the new executive of the TAC, as a strong partnership will ensure greater opportunities for Tobago athletes.”

Among those retained on the NAAA executive are Dexter Voisin (general secretary) and Allan Baboolal (director). The new faces on the executive consists of athletes Jehue Gordon and Jamaal James.

Michelle Stoute, whose 80 votes, was the most by any individual contesting the elections, will hold the post of assistant general secretary.