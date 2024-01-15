LSA: do not pay for letters

News

The Land and Settlement Agency (LSA) is reminding the public it does not charge for its service.

Non-objection letters for utilities, home improvement subsidies, home construction subsidies, letters of acknowledgement, and tenancy applications are some of the letters the release says do not require payment.

A Facebook post on Friday urges the public not to give money to anyone who says they are an agent of LSA requesting money.

The statement concludes by asking the public to contact the LSA if approached.