LSA concerned about squatting on reserved state lands

The new lease holders with members of the Ministry of Housing after the lease-distribution ceremony on Tuesday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE – ANGELO MARCELLE

Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said the ministry does not condone squatting on state lands which have been prepared for recipients of leases from the Land Settlement Agency. She called on citizens to report these occurrences, and urged lessees to finish building within the two-year deadline set on the lease.

She was speaking at the first lease distribution ceremony of 2023 for the government’s Aided Self-Help Housing Programme at the Government Plaza Auditorium, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, on Tuesday. Robinson-Regis said,

“We at the ministry are very concerned because we are seeing people squatting on land the Land Settlement Agency has already prepared for eligible people who are supposed to get the land. It is a violation and we are very concerned there are so many people who are willing to violate the laws and also the procedures that are in in place. We will not encourage or condone that type of behaviour, as doing that is condoning widespread disregard for the law and condoning lawlessness. We talk about crime and criminality but that is also criminal behaviour because you are doing something you know is not right.”

The minister encouraged the 50 people receiving leases for land at Factory Road, Chaguanas (27 lots) and Orange Peel Road, Carapichaima (23 lots) to complete building as soon as possible.

“That is one of the reasons we tell people that when they get the land, please try and build within the two-year period, because we prepare the land, and someone comes and squats on what is your land prepared for you, so once you get your lease, go and fulfil the rest of the criteria, which is to go and build on the land. The LSA is having real difficulty because people are going onto the land that has been prepared and squatting. It is not right, it is not fair to people who are the true beneficiaries of the land and squatting will not be condoned.”

Robinson-Regis appealed to people who owned land in close proximity to these sites to report to the ministry when they saw people moving into the area unlawfully, and to welcome and support beneficiaries who were moving in lawfully.

“Similarly, I want to appeal to those who believe they have a right to occupy lands that don’t belong to them, as this government seeks to balance needs of housing and agriculture, there will be occasions when it becomes necessary to reclaim land that belongs to the state. We will continue to do this in as humane a way as possible.”

She said under the programme, the beneficiaries will receive fully developed lots costing 30 per cent of its market value, subsidised mortgages at two-five percent interest rates from the TT Mortgage Finance Company (TTMF), building contractors, pre-approved house plans, technical assistance and oversight for the construction of their homes.

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Adrian Leonce said beneficiaries could begin constructing their homes almost immediately. He urged them to take the assistance and not to waste time.

“This is a truly effective and important shelter solution, providing residential lots for beneficiaries to build modest homes based on their family’s needs. The programme also comes with social benefits as recipients build their communities while building their homes, their lives, and their relationships. I believe a person who owns a home develops a sense of wellbeing, a sense of pride, which affects their health and mental state, and brings happiness and love.

“Additionally, he or she is motivated to preserve and protect what is theirs and foster a deeper sense of commitment to community in which they belong. Therefore they will be more inclined to discourage miscreant and anti-social behaviours, and more likely to promote positive attitudes towards their own, towards others and their property.”

Leonce said being granted a lease was the first step in achieving their home ownership dream.