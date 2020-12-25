This Christ­mas Sea­son has been de­scribed as un­pre­dictable by own­ers of guest hous­es, vil­las and ho­tels in To­ba­go. This is be­cause con­trary to what was ini­tial­ly sug­gest­ed, oc­cu­pan­cy lev­els are said to be low com­pared to pre­vi­ous years.