Low morning turnout for PNM Tobago internal election

The Scarborough Esplanade. FILE PHOTO/JEFF MAYERS –

As of 11 am on Sunday, just 107 PNM Tobago Council members turned out to cast their ballots in the party’s internal elections on Sunday.

Sources told Newsday the Canaan Multipurpose Facility registered the highest number of voters at that time – 47.

It was followed by Bishop’s High School with 18 voters, Mt Grace Community Centre with 16 and Roxborough Anglican School, 11.

Hope Anglican School had 13 voters while Parlatuvier Multipurpose Facility had just two.

Polling stations were opened at 8 am and are expected to close at 6pm.

The party is in rebuilding mode after a 14-1 defeat in the THA elections four months ago.

At the last PNM internal elections in January 2020, approximately 5,000 members voted in a four-way battle for leadership.

Former chief secretary Ancil Dennis is unopposed for leadership in this election.