Chair­man of the To­ba­go Coun­cil of the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment Stan­ford Cal­len­dar says Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-An­gus is no longer a mem­ber of the par­ty, fol­low­ing a de­ci­sion to run as an in­de­pen­dent can­di­date in the Jan­u­ary 25 To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly elec­tions.