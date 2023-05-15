Love & Hip Hop’s Spice Slams Erica Mena Says “Safaree Is Your Karma”

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is gearing up for another new season and it seems that new drama is brewing between old faces.

On Tuesday, the Queen of Dancehall Spice had fans guessing as she released a few harsh words directed at Erica Mena. Mena still appears to be healing from the divorce with Safaree with whom she shares children, Safire and Legend and she appears to be drawing lines of loyalty post-divorce.

On her Instagram Story, Spice hinted that something might have happened between her and Erica whom she lashed out at and threatened to spill her “dark secrets”.

“Big p***y Erica you trying to blame everyone for what Safaree doing to you but you can’t blame your dam self,” Spice wrote on Insta-stories. “b**ch you lose them how you get them. Go s*ck yuh mada. Safaree is your karma,” she wrote.

It’s unclear why the two women appear to be falling out as they were friends on the reality show the moment Spice joined. Mena has not responded to Spice’s first post and Spice shared another post hinting that something happened behind the scenes.

“You flipping table to try get scenes is weak AF. You scared mother f**ker you couldn’t even talk to me cause you know I got all your little dark secrets. #EricaMena you jealous of me so bad BIH YOU FAKE AF and guess what you still gonna eat your heart out cause it’s still Bambi season whore not yours,” Spice added.

The outburst from Spice shocked fans especially as she has been on social media praising God for her new lease on life after her near-death experience late last year into this year.

Fans of the two women were also perplexed as they reacted to the drama as made-up beef.

“Well we know #LHHATL is premiering next month so they gotta start acting a fool on social media to garner viewers on MTV,” one fan said.

“You can always tell when their filming ppl be magically beefing,” another added.

Last month, Erica Mena threw a fit on social media after Safaree gifted Love & Hip Hop’s Amara La Negra’s toddler twins Rolex watches. Mena was not happy as she compared the value of the “gifts” Safaree gave their children versus the watches for Amara’s children.

There are also rumours that Safaree and Amara are dating, and it seems that Spice may have gotten on Mena’s bad side. On May 6th, Spice was spotted hanging out with Safaree and Amara where the three shared a hearty laugh at an off-camera joke.

It’s unclear what took place after that as Erica was out to support Spice last week when she received the Keys to Florida in a symbolic ceremony.

In any case, some fans felt that Spice was disloyal by getting involved in the mess. “Really Spice?” a fan had commented on the posts shared by Amara on May 6th. “See the loyalty ain’t real Spice outta line I feel bad for Erica but she will win at the end,” another fan said.

Erica Men has not responded to Spice’s post yet.