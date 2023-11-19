Lotto rolls over to $20 million

News

File photo/Roger Jacob

NO one won Saturday night’s whopping $18.5 million Lotto Plus jackpot. This means Wednesday’s jackpot is an estimated $20 million.

A release from the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) said the Multiplier 20X was drawn and no one chose the winning numbers: 11, 12,20.20, 30 and the Powerball 1.

The largest jackpot paid out was $31.9 million on November 11, 2015. The second-highest jackpot was $28.1 million, won in March 2018. The third-highest jackpot was $23.3 million, won in March 2023. The fourth-highest jackpot was won in May 2013 – $20.4 million.

Although no one won Saturday’s draw, one player matched five numbers with the multiplier to win $1 million.

Two players matched five numbers to win $50,000; five 5 players matched four numbers and the Powerball with the multiplier to win $30,000; 23 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $1,500; 68 players matched four numbers with the multiplier to win $5,000; 210 players matched four numbers to win $250;134 players matched three numbers and the Powerball with the multiplier to win $500; 632 players matched three numbers and the Powerball to win $25; 1393 players matched 3 numbers with the multiplier to win $100; 5854 players won $5. for matching three numbers; 1401 players matched two numbers and the Powerball with the multiplier to win $10; and 5780 players won a free quick pick for matching two numbers and the Powerball.