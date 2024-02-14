Lost Tribe takes 2024 Band of the Year

Carnival
A masquerader from Band of the Year winner, The Lost Tribe parades across the Grand Stand stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
The Lost Tribe takes the top spot for the 2024 Band of the Year.
The results of the band of the year were announced this afternoon with The Lost Tribe with its scarlet ibis-inspired portrayal Fly taking the top spot. Following behind was Ronnie and Caro Mas Band with Bushfire: The Rising of New Life, and Paparazzi Carnival’s Ihoka: The Forgotten Trail rounding out the top three.
In the medium band category, Kinetic Mas won with its presentation of Yokoso.
Taking the second and third spots respectively were K2K Alliance & Partners with The Salt Crossing Desert Season, and Image Nation Mas with a portrayal titled Jouvay.
RESULTS
Large Band
The Lost Tribe – Fly
Ronnie and Caro Mas Band – Bushfire: The Arising of New Life
Paparazzi Carnival – Ihoka: The Forgotten Trail
Trinidad All Stars – Fleet’s In: Voyage to Zanzibar
Showtime Carnival Mas Band – Tribes of the World
Spirit Mas – Kingdom of Spirit
Harts Carnival – Love First
Tribe Carnival – Rainforest
Medium Band
Kinetic Mas – Yokoso
K2K Alliance & Partners – The Salt Crossing Desert Season
Image Nation Mas – Jouvay
Exousia Mas – Safari
Petlemas – Invasion
Wee Mas International – Splash: The Relationship of Colours
Jam The Band – The Midnight Circus
Have Ah Time Mas Band – Flight of the Phoenix