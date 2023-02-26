Lost Tribe also takes Uptown Carnival large band title

News

A masquerader from Lost Tribe’s 202WE as she crossed the Queen’s Park Savannah stage in Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday. – AYANNA KINSALE

Lost Tribe won large band of the year in the Uptown Carnival Improvement Committee (UCIC) released its Carnival results for bands on February 23.

The band also won the National Carnival Council (NCC) large band of the year award.

In the UCIC’s band of the year category for large bands, Showtime came in second with its Metamorphosis presentation and third was Trinidad All Stars with its Fleets in Adrenaline City.

As for medium bands, K2K Alliance and Partners came first with its presentation World Wars in the Time of Salome. It also won NCC’s medium band of the year and the Downtown Carnival medium band competition.

Coming second in the same category was Petlemas Carnival with Wild Bloom, third was Kinetic with Cybernation, fourth was Exousia Mas with Sanctuary – A Tribute to Michael Linchoy and tied for fifth were Wee Mas International with Mythical Creatures and Image Nation with Limbo.

For small bands, placing first was Picton Folk Performing Co with Freedom another Word for Freedom, second was Adrenaline City with Loving D Mas – A Tribute to Roland St George, third was Bailey Dynasty Mas with TT is, fourth was Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors with Celebration in Steel and fifth was Jo’Mas and Associates with Crochet Caribbean Style.

In the mini bands category, Clowns ‘N’ Tongue placed first with its Angelic Fancy Musical Clowns presentation, second was 2J’s the Mas Band with a Mother’s Dream, third was Simply Cultural with Well Ah Get a Tabanca, fourth was Thread Setterz by Likes with Crochet Take Over – Love and Happiness and fifth was Bois Canot and Friends with Tell Me a Story.