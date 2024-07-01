Los Bajos man, 19, charged with 2 sex offences against minor

News

A 19-year-old man is expected to face a master in the High Court on July 1, charged with two sexual offences against a minor.

Police held the labourer, who lives in Los Bajos, on June 28 after investigations by members of the Special Victims Unit, including the Child Protection Unit (CPU).

WPC McGregor of CPU charged him with sexual penetration against a girl, 13, and engaging in a sexual act in her presence.

ASP Seecharan, Insp Ramphall and Sgt Thompson supervised the investigations.

The alleged offences took place in March 2023 at a house in the Siparia district, and a report was first made to the Fyzabad police days after.