Lord Nelson honoured at Remembrance Day

Tobago

VETERANS: Korean War veteran Robert Nelson, left, shakes the hand of World War II veteran Eman Legall at Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, James Park, Scarborough. Photo courtesy THA

VETERAN calysponian Robert Nelson, stage name Lord Nelson, was honoured on Sunday at Tobago’s Remembrance Day ceremony, at James Park, Scarborough. Although Nelson did not fight in World War II, he was drafted by the United States to fight in the Korean War in the early 1950s.

Members of the armed contingent – police, regiment, coast guard – took part in the customary parade through the capital.

In an interview streamed live on the Office of the Chief Secretary Facebook page, Tobago Branch of the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League PRO Dave Elliott said it was important that gratitude be shown for those who lost their lives in service.

“The importance of Remembrance Day, is the importance of service – the reasons these persons would have served during the war.

“It’s about the preservation of our democracy – the freedoms – and we must take some time to remember those who would have done their part.”

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael, centre, at Sunday’s Remembrance Day ceremony at James Park, Scarborough. Photo courtesy THA

Tobagonian and World War II veteran Eman Legall was present at Sunday’s commemorative ceremony.

Elliott said, “In recent times, we also found info about a woman, Ms Lucille Dennis-Cook, she had a lot of photos, a lot of sentimental stuff from that period.

“Today we’ll be honouring Dr Lord Robert Nelson who would have served during the wars. He served for US in the Korean war and we thought it fit that as a Tobagonian he be honoured here today at the ceremony.”

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael was the highest office holder at Sunday’s ceremony, in the absence of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine who was out of the country.

Asked about the experience, BYisrael described it as an honour.

She added, “It’s an opportunity for us to go above and beyond for those who fought for the country.”

She said Nelson being honoured was the right decision.

“Many people don’t know that he was drafted in the US. Even though he didn’t fight on behalf of TT, he still fought.”