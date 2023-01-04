Loop Lens: Rising with the ‘sun’! Loop Jamaica

<img src=”https://loopnewslive.blob.core.windows.net/liveimage/sites/default/files/entity-browser-2023-01/sunrise_breakfast_party_4_lifestyle_jan_4_f149de994497fb4ac3d2a4f559ba5806.jpg” class=”img-fluid w-100″ alt=”L: Influencer Rushane ‘RushCam’ Campbell kept it cool with a sunnation handy fan and ‘cas’ in vivid tones.