Look out for drone light show on Panorama night

Carnival

Officials look on during demonstration of the capability of a drone donated to TEMA by the IDB. – File photo courtesy THA

Lighting will add even more theatrics to the large band Panorama finals.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), in partnership with Pan Trinbago, will host a drone light show on that night and on rehearsal night on Carnival Friday.

This was announced in a public notice which Newsday first saw on Facebook.

The notice read: “Temporary use of airspace for the conducting of an air traffic exercise at Queen’s Park Savannah.

“The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) wishes to inform the public as well as suppliers and providers who may be using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) about a temporary use of drones in the airspace during Pan Trinbago National Panorama Finals 2024.”

Drones are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles.

The light show will take place at the Greens, Queen’s Park Savannah, from 9.30 pm on Friday and goes until 1.30 am on Saturday.

It will be repeated on Panorama night from 6-11pm.

The notice advised the public and visitors to exercise caution in the immediate airspace of the venue, comply with the relevant authorities’ safety measures and avoid other drones within the stated timeframe and location.

It added that the IDB was committed to ensuring it complied with safety regulations and approvals from the authorities for a safe and successful light show.

An IDB representative said it was a supporter of the large band Panorama finals, which take place on February 10 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, and was doing so this year by hosting the drone light show.

The show will be supported by IDB and Caribbean Airlines and approvals were granted by authorities including the Civil Aviation Authority.

The representative said IDB and Pan Trinbago have been partners for several years and over the last two years hosted an event that featured pan groups digitalising their social media presence and online presence.

“This is just an evolution of the partnership we have been having with Pan Trinbago, how we can incorporate digital transformation into different elements of their activities,” the representative said.