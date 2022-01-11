Longdenville man charged with murder, wounding with intent

News

Akeem “Sugars” Dick. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 30-year-old Longdenville man has been charged with the murder of Kendell Clint Yearwood, who was shot dead on November 18.

On Monday, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul advised PC Mathura of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region III to charge Akeem “Sugars” Dick for Yearwood’s murder and wounding another man.

Yearwood, 31, was sitting in a vehicle with another man on Carlsen Field Road in Freeport when a Nissan Note car pulled up and two gunmen got out.

Yearwood died on the scene after the assailantsshot him several times. The other man was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility for treatment.

After investigations by Insp Maharaj and Sgt Richardson of the HBI, Dick was identified as one of the suspects and arrested by the Central Division Task Force on January 4.

Dick is expected to appear virtually before a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday to answer the charges.