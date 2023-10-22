Long-time columnist BC Pires, 65, dies after year-long cancer battle

News

BC Pires –

LONG-TIME columnist Basil Carlos “BC” Pires has died. He had been battling cancer of the oesophagus.

He died on Saturday, surrounded by his family in Barbados.

Born in Guyana, Pires – fondly called Baz – was raised in Trinidad and Tobago, where he began a career as a lawyer but later opted for journalism.

He continued along this career path for many years, even after moving to Barbados.

He had two weekly pieces in the Newsday – his Thank God It’s Friday (TGIF) column, and the Trini/Bago to D Bone profile.

He leaves behind his wife, Carla Castagne, and his children, Rosie and Ben.

He was diagnosed with cancer in September 2022.

Pires was 65.