Lone PNM councillor on regional corporation: I am Mayaro

The lone PNM candidate in the UNC-led Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation (MRCRC) is ready for “new experiences,” adding he embraces changes and challenges.

First-time candidate and football coach Ryan “Fry” Stewart, 40, won the new district of Mayaro North in the August 14 local government elections by 21 votes.

“I am looking forward to discussing what is and isn’t possible. I am looking forward to serving the people. I am excited about serving the people.

“I am Mayaro. I am always involved in community work and will continue to advocate for Mayaro,” Stewart told Newsday.

A recount by the Elections and Boundaries Commission showed the PNM winning with 741 votes, the UNC’s Kristen Thaddeus Townsand second with 720 votes and the Progressive Empowerment Party’s Princess Marine third with 43 votes.

The recount, which the UNC requested, showed Stewart receiving one less vote and Townsand received two fewer votes.

Stewart, a former midfielder with Caledonia AIA, might be new to the political arena, but has been active and well known in his community. He is the son of Linley Prince, a former national footballer living in the US.

Stewart considers himself “a typical Mayaro boy” who is always lending a helping hand. He attended Mayaro Government Primary School and the Mayaro Composite (now Mayaro Secondary).

He said he decided to get into politics mainly because the residents needed representation.

“After looking at the state of the community and representation, or lack thereof, I decided not to sit on the outside and complain but try and do something about it.”

He said his father had always encouraged him to vie for the councillor position.

“I always told him no, and that I was not interested in politics. But over time, and after being in the US and witnessing Barack Obama becoming the first black president, I began questioning when it was the right time for me. I realised that there is no such thing as the right time. So I decided to offer myself up. “

The corporation previously had six districts, all of which had UNC representatives. Last year, the EBC created Mayaro North, between the Mayaro South/Guayaguayare and Cocal/ Mafeking districts.

Stewart’s win means the UNC has six seats and the PNM one.

On his nickname, Stewart recalled that his love for fry bake saw him take his first steps at seven months old to get a piece of it.

The sportsman shared some of the work he has been doing in his community. He coaches Maguaya United, a team comprising players from Mayaro and Guayaguayare. He recalled his team winning the inaugural champions of the U-19 community league and many other competitions, including zonal, champs for champs, and the super league.

Stewart considered himself an advocate for student athletes.

“I help to get them into universities abroad through full football scholarships. I bring university coaches to look for talent in Mayaro, so we do not necessarily leave the community as many people live below the poverty line.

“Some people do not have the financial resources to leave, so I fly in coaches and have them stay in Mayaro for a few days to see Mayaro’s talent. I have some guys in the US as we speak on full scholarships. I am the vehicle to prepare them and get them out.”

Stewart recalled getting a scholarship while playing with Caledonia AIA. He said he had to leave Mayaro at 3.30 am to get to Port of Spain for training at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Stewart added, “I had to leave Mayaro to be seen.”

The scholarship took him Lindsey Wilson College in the US, where he did a degree in business management with a minor in communications.

After graduating, he returned to his hometown “to reinvest into the community, particularly the youths.

“I believe Mayaro and environs have a lot of talent. The people need the support, infrastructure, and resources to do well,” he said.

Stewart said during his campaign, unemployment was a significant issue.

“So local tourism is something that I would like to look heavily into. We are a fishing community, and we are also in the oil and gas sector. Everyone cannot work in the oil and gas sector. There is an opportunity to increase or improve the fishing industry and local tourism.”

On local tourism, he is concerned about the dirty state of Mayaro beaches.

“It is something that I would like for us to improve on and make better because once we can get that family life back to the beach of feeling safe and welcome, Ibelieve there would be opportunities to generate revenue and create a brand.”

In addition, he said, “We need somewhere in Mayaro to do packaging. We have no storage facilities. Those are areas we can improve on, help propel Mayaro and then help also create employment.”

Many residents also complained about water issues.

“Already, I have contacted WASA to get an understanding of where our water supplies come from and the challenges WASA may experience as it relates to supplying the community.”

Stewart emphasised that he is looking forward to being part of the council.