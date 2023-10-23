Local producer Graham Wilson dies

News

Graham Wilson –

LOCAL musician and producer Graham Wilson has died.

His family confirmed he died on Sunday morning in Toronto, Canada, where he lived.

He was in his late 50s and had been battling cancer.

Wilson produced many local tunes including rapso hits Blue by 3canal, Chantwell’s Clear De Way and Flambo by Ataklan.

He has also done many local jingles for products including Chubby, Orchard and for businesses like Republic Bank, KFC and Mario’s.

Wendell Manwarren of 3canal posted to Facebook saying he was “still reeling” from the news.

“Sincerest condolences to his wife and children and to his family and loved ones.

“As the producer of our very first song, Blue, Graham literally changed our lives and turned our whole world upside down.”

He said Graham was generous, gracious and gentle and “a genuinely talented musician and a gifted teacher who gave us the opportunity to discover the power of the music and its potential to impact beyond our wildest dreams.

“Thank you for your contribution to our music and our culture. May you Rest In Everlasting Peace.”

Fellow producer and guitarist Joey Ng Wai also took to Facebook to honour his “brother, friend, fret call buddy (and) producer.

“I can’t believe I’m typing these words to you this morning.

Graham Wilson. FACEBOOK PHOTOS –

“From Star Sound Studios to GW Productions we worked together, always believed in my new shenanigans and of course you supported. You produced One Day, Push Back, Short Sighted, When Hearts Meet….I watched you assist a movement in music called rapso creating hits that stand to today.”

Artist Rubadiri Victor said Graham was an architect of the new sound of soca.

“A multi-instrumentalist from TT’s big band era, he produced three songs from my band Chantwell: Our big hit Clear de Way, Morning Ground, and Karike Woman – songs that are on over 40 compilations worldwide.

“Graham was a humble unassuming giant and his migration to Canada was a loss to the local music scene.”

Rapso artiste Ataklan posted: My deepest condolences to the Wilson and Raymond families.

“Thank you for the music, thank you for your example, your joy, your gift. Thank you for producing my first radio hit carnival 1997 Flambo.

May the angels guide your way home. Travel well, old friend, travel well. God bless.”

Musician Martin “Mice” Raymomd hailed Wilson was a musical pioneer who had a “huge understated role in the music industry in TT. “

He told Newsday via WhatsApp that Wilson “ruled the airwaves” in the 90s as the “Jingle King.”

“(He shaped) the sound of modern soca with 3Canal’s Blue, Ataklan’s Flambo, Sanell Dempster’s The River and his behind-the-scenes role on some of SuperBlue’s biggest hits, including Signal to Lara and Feeling to Wine on Something.”

He said Wilson was also a pioneer in electronic music, following in the footsteps of Carl “Beaver” Henderson, Leston Paul and Pelham Goddard.

“Graham was one of the first of a new generation to fully explore the power of synthesizers and drum machines – of the first locally to have an all-digital studio.”

Many others paid tribute to him on social media.