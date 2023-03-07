Local Authorities JSC meets with CDA

News

File photo: Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh.

THE Parliament’s Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities joint select committee (JSC) will meet virtually with representatives of the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) and the Planning and Development Ministry on Friday from 10.15 am.

The purpose of the meeting will be for the committee to discuss with CDA and Planning and Development Ministry officials the contents of its ninth report on an inquiry into certain aspects of the CDA’s operations.

The Planning and Development Ministry is the line ministry for the CDA.

The committee is chaired by Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh.

The Parliament’s State Enterprises JSC will hold a virtual meeting with officials from ExporTT Ltd from 10 am on March 13. The meeting will question the officials on various activities being undertaken by the company.

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira chairs this committee.

There are no scheduled sittings of either the House of Representatives or the Senate for this month as yet.