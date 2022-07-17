Lloyd Banks Gives 50 Cent His Flowers For Elevating His Songwriting Skills

Lloyd Banks says 50 Cent helped him become a better songwriter.

When 50 Cent’s name is mentioned, it’s often connected to some beef or trolling. However, at least one former G-Unit rapper wants to give him his flowers for something good with a successful career.

Former G-Unit member Lloyd Banks, who is not really known for giving interviews, decided to sit down with Joe Budden on his podcast show, The Joe Budden Podcast, on July 14.

The interview lasted an hour, and even though the focus was mainly on Banks’ upcoming The Course of the Inevitable two album, he took some time to share just how much 50 Cent helped him to mold his sound.

The “On Fire” rapper said that besides the fact that 50 Cent was an exceptional songwriter, he helped him understand how to elevate his game. In fact, he said that when he was coming up as a young rapper, the “Candy Shop” rapper was one of the emcees that he most admired.

“Some of the biggest artists weren’t the best songwriters – he was. From the introduction, what you say in the beginning, where to pause. So that’s how I write,” he added.

Llpyd Banks also took the time to show just how much his writing game changed when compared to his early 2000s work.

He said that he now writes four bar pieces, and his first four are more than likely going to be aggressive. He ensures that there will be a line in the first four that will raise eyebrows, and then in his second four, he would try to have some type of breakdown.

“The next four, it’s gonna be a little melodic cheat code. And that’s what I got from 50. ‘Cause I was always bar heavy. That’s why ‘Victory’ is 50 bars. That’s why ‘The Banks Workout’ is 50 bars, because I didn’t know structure. So I was just doing 50 bar verses. If it wasn’t 50 bars, I felt like I cheated you and myself,” he continued.

The new album The Course of the Inevitable 2 dropped earlier today, Friday, July 15, and has some big features, including Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, and Tony Yayo, among others.