Living Water explains rules for Venezuelan children to attend local schools

Migrant children receive tablets from an Equal Place representative. Photo courtesy UNHCR-

The Living Water Community (LWC) has said there are four major requirements for Venezuelan children to be enrolled in the public school system.

In a statement on Thursday, it told parents and guardians children must meet all the requirements.

The organisation said so far 17 RC schools are accepting Venezuelan children with approval to enter school, as part of the first phase of the programme. It said this is based on the school spaces available and the geographical area where migrant families live.

It said if children didn’t meet the requirements, they could remain enrolled in non-formal education options in person or online.

It urged, “All providers of non-formal education should gradually support children in their integration into the national education system.”

The LWC said if a child was accepted into a public school, the parent or guardian would be contacted by their child’s facilitator as soon as the student permit was ready.

It said the child would require school supplies and uniforms, if accepted. The LWC could not say what assistance, if any, would be provided.

Criteria for school enrolment:

Parents/guardians registered with the government in 2019

The child took the English language assessment test and obtained A1 level

The child has the required immunisations for entry into schools

The child has a student permit from the government