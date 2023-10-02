Live blog: BUDGET 2024

News

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The 2024 budget will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at today’s sitting, starting at 1.30 pm.

Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from members of the public, analysts, economists and other stakeholders.

This will be Imbert’s eighth budget presentation since he was appointed finance minister on September 11, 2015.

Use the hashtag #ttbudget2024 and include our handle @Newsday_TT to join the discussion.