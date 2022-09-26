Live blog: BUDGET 2023

News

File photo: Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

The 2023 budget will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at 1.30 pm.

Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from citizens, analysts, economists, and other stakeholders.

This will be Imbert’s seventh budget presentation since he was appointed finance minister on September 11, 2015.

In the aftermath of the covid19 pandemic, amid heightened fuel and food prices, it could also arguably be the most challenging one he has presented to date.

