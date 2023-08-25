Literary giant Michael Anthony dies

News

Michael Anthony

RENOWNED local writer Michael Anthony has died.

Anthony was a prolific author of both fiction and nonfiction. His children’s books The Year in San Fernando, Green Days by the River and The Games are Coming are considered local classics. He made a cameo appearance in the well received 2017 local film of Green Days by the River.

Born in Mayaro on February 10, 1930, he died at his home on Thursday night.

His family announced his death in the following statement.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, who passed away peacefully last night at home surrounded by his family.

“Michael was an icon and a giant in the literary world and his legacy is deeply woven into the tapestry of our nation, which he loved so dearly.

“Above all, Michael was an adoring husband, father and grandfather and we will miss him deeply. We thank you for your well wishes, and we kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray,San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello and former president Anthony Carmona have all sent their condolences to the Anthony family.