LisaRaye McCoy Commends Rihanna For Dropping Ari Fletcher Over Domestic Violence Remarks

LisaRaye McCoy says Rihanna was correct in dropping influencer Ari Fletcher for her “immature” comments about domestic violence.

In a recent interview the Fox Soul’s “Cocktail Queens”, featuring LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica Fox, Claudia Jordan, and Syleena Johnson, the celebrities sat down to discuss a range of issues, including controversial domestic violence comments of Ari Fletcher and the subsequent reaction of Savage X Fenty.

The question was asked whether Savage X Fenty had made the right decision by dropping Fletcher from the lingerie brand in which McCoy and Fox did not hold back as they noted that as an influencer, Ari Fletcher failed to live up to her social responsibility.

LisaRaye called the comments by Fletcher about wanting her man to pull his gun on her “out of line and out of place.” Fletcher, while on the ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl’ podcast two weeks ago, was asked about her toxic traits in a relationship, and while speaking about her current relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo, she said she wanted her man to react violently if she acts out and threatens to leave the relationship.

The 26-year-old Instagram model was immediately called out for glorifying domestic violence, and she later appeared to lose her Savage X Fenty endorsement deal. It’s not the first time the brand, owned by Rihanna who is a former domestic violence victim, has acted to remove a celebrity who glorified domestic violence. Draya Michelle also suffered the same faith in 2018.

While some have seen no issues with Fletcher’s comments, others like McCoy and Fox believe that she deserved to be removed as her comments were immature and damaging to those who look up to her and might feel her acceptance of domestic violence is normal.

“Shoutout to Rihanna for standing up, and being an example of a woman of her word and making sure that her brand is not tarnished with any foolishness,” McCoy begins.

“Because here is the time– these younger girls are looking up to these influencers and these social media girls, and so, if you know that, you have an obligation!” McCoy says.

She added that Ari Fletcher does not understand how her behavior can affect her career because of her influence.

“See, that’s the difference between a social media influencer, and a real celebrity and star. There is a difference,” the 54-year-old said “You have to work your way up to that stardom so you know what level that you’re stepping into, cause its levels to this, that’s respectable. People [must] respect you!”

She continued, “[she] was out of line, out of place, she was immature,” and added that she hoped women that looked up to her held her accountable. “And I hope that she is learning,” McCoy said.

McCoy called for cancel culture to get onto Fletcher so that she apologize. Meanwhile, Johnson also said Fletcher’s comments could snowball into more negative reactions from brands.

Vivica Fox also chimed in as she shared some Hollywood wisdom with the youngster.

“That’s what I tell people, a real career isn’t built overnight or with a swipe, probably this would be a lesson to this young lady,” she said.

In the meantime, Ari has not reacted to the latest comments from LisaRaye McCoy.