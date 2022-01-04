Limers aboard yacht released pending enquiries

News

FILE PHOTO: Yachts in the waters of Carenage. –

Sixty-seven people who were found aboard a yacht off the coast of Carenage were released early on Tuesday morning without charges being laid.

Police said the group, which consisted of 36 men and 31 women, was released from the Carenage police station. where they had been kept since early on Monday morning.

Police said four soldiers and one sailor were among those detained.

The yacht remained in the custody of the coast guard at its Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, headquarters up to Tuesday morning.

Police from the Western Division are continuing enquiries.