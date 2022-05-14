Lil Durk Insist He Is A ‘Great Father’ Amid New Baby Mama Court Drama

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Lil Durk Insist He Is A ‘Great Father’ Amid New Baby Mama Court Drama
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
A woman who claims that Lil Durk fathered her son is putting the rapper on blast for not showing up to court to answer a paternity suit she filed in