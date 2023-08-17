Liam Carrington adds more gold at CCCAN swim meet

Sports

Liam Carrington won the Carifta boys 13-14 50m backstroke. –

LIAM Carrington continued to shine for Trinidad and Tobago at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation Swimming Championships (CCCAN) in El Salvador, adding two more gold medals to his tally on Wednesday.

In the boys’ 13-14 50-metre backstroke, Carrington splashed his way to gold in 26.98 seconds. The Mexican swimmers have been showing their quality at the games, as Carlo Moreno Sarmiento took silver in 27.36, followed by his countryman Oliver Lund Centelles in 27.79.

Carrington also won gold in the 100m freestyle final in 53.16. Snatching silver was Mexican Franco Soria Marquez in 54.08, and also getting on the podium was Haitian swimmer Chistian Jerome in 54.11.

On Tuesday, Carrington copped two medals, winning gold in the 200m individual medley and bronze in the 200m freestyle.

Also earning a medal for TT on Wednesday was Graham Chatoor, grabbing bronze in the boys’ 18 and over 800m freestyle in eight minutes, 39.11 seconds (8:39.11). Mexico’s Mark Van Eybergen broke the CCCAN record in a time of 8:22.21 on his way to gold. The previous record of 8:29.84 was only held since last year. Alan Gonzalez Mujica, also of Mexico, was second, in 8:34.86.

Brenna Belmar bagged bronze for TT in the girls’ 11-12 200m breaststroke in 2:59.75, finishing behind Mexicans Elisa Perez Costa (2:48.31) and Valeria Loya Martinez (2:54.69).

Belmar won another medal when she ended second in the 100m freestyle in 1:02.84. Mexican Carolina Romero Ojeda took gold in 1:00.61 and Mariabelen Fajardo of Honduras finished just behind Belmar to take bronze in 1:03.12.

Lyla Browne added another bronze when she touched the wall in 59.50 in the girls’ 15-17 100m freestyle.