LGE update: UNC retains 7 corporations

THE United National Congress (UNC) has retained all the seven corporations it won in the 2019 local government elections.

This from the party’s vice-chairman Khadijah Ameen who provided an update on the UNC’s livestream at its headquarters.

These were the Chaguanas Borough, Siparia Borough, Penal/Debe Regional, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Rio Claro/Mayaro Regional and Sangre Grande Regional Corporations.

Ameen congratulated the party’s candidates, noting that the UNC made inroads in several districts.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was expected to address UNC supporters in Chaguanas.