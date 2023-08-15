LGE update: UNC retains 7 corporations

The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

Khadijah Ameen –

THE United National Congress (UNC) has retained all the seven corporations it won in the 2019 local government elections.

This from the party’s vice-chairman Khadijah Ameen who provided an update on the UNC’s livestream at its headquarters.

These were the Chaguanas Borough, Siparia Borough, Penal/Debe Regional, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Rio Claro/Mayaro Regional and Sangre Grande Regional Corporations.

Ameen congratulated the party’s candidates, noting that the UNC made inroads in several districts.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was expected to address UNC supporters in Chaguanas.

 